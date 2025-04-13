Real Boston Richey’s Sister Accuses Tatiana Chanell Of Sleeping With Lil Baby

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Real Boston Richey Tatiana Chanell Lil Baby Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 8: Rapper Real Boston Richey attends Pandora Playback With Real Boston Richey at Pandora Atlanta on November 8, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Recently, Real Boston Richey's sister decided to go after his ex-girlfriend Tatiana Chanell amid her disturbing allegations.

Recently, Real Boston Richey's ex-girlfriend Tatiana Chanell hit him with some extremely disturbing allegations. In a police report filed late last month, she accuses him of forcing her into a vehicle and choking her at least 20 times within two hours. Allegedly, he knew she was pregnant, and there were two other people in the vehicle. According to Tatiana, one of them eventually stepped in to stop the alleged violence.

Last week, the rapper's sister took to social media to share her take on the situation, berating Tatiana and accusing her of lying. "Weak a*s h*e you was on the gram acting so hurt but laying in the same household as the n**** that allegedly choked you 20x," she wrote in part, per Live Bitez. "Weak a*s h*e you scary asf. You was on the net going back and forth with Aire but wouldn't come out the room once you knew I was there. Soft a*s h*e. You can cap for the gram but you pussc in real life to me 😂👌🏾."

Read More: Real Boston Richey's Sister Ruthlessly Goes After Tatiana Chanell Over Her Damning Assault Allegations

Real Boston Richey & Tatiana Chanell

Now, she's made yet another claim about Tatiana, this time involving Lil Baby. "H*e be quiet before I tell the world you f*cked Lil Baby," she wrote. "Ooops my bad [laughing emoji]." Her latest accusation comes just a few days after Richey seemingly denied Tatiana's allegations on his Instagram Story. “Ion put my business on the internet no more but if yk me yk and you know how I’m coming from all this sh** I let a mf think what they gone think and run wit they bs and narrative REAL P Never Going LAME my ALBUM OTW PUBLIC Housin 3," his post read.

“The Real Ones Know [healing heart emoji]," he concluded. Tatiana later released a statement, calling the entire situation"traumatic and heartbreaking." She also thanked everyone who has reached out to her lately, telling them that she appreciates their concern and support. At the time of writing, she's yet to publicly address Richey's sister's claims.

Read More: Real Boston Richey’s Ex-Girlfriend Breaks Silence After “Heartbreaking” Alleged Assault

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
GloRilla: The Glorious Tour - Atlanta, GA Pop Culture Real Boston Richey's Sister Ruthlessly Goes After Tatiana Chanell Over Her Damning Assault Allegations 1464
Real Boston Richey's Ex Appears Not Pregnant Hip Hop News Gossip Real Boston Richey’s Ex-Girlfriend Appears To Confirm She’s Not Pregnant After Accusing Him Of Assault 956
Real Boston Richey Abuse Allegations Hip Hop News Music Real Boston Richey Appears To Address Pregnant Girlfriend’s Disturbing Abuse Allegations 2.5K
Real Boston Richey Ex-Girlfriend Breaks Silence Gossip News Gossip Real Boston Richey’s Ex-Girlfriend Breaks Silence After “Heartbreaking” Alleged Assault 1108