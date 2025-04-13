Real Boston Richey’s Sister Accuses Tatiana Chanell Of Sleeping With Lil Baby

Recently, Real Boston Richey's ex-girlfriend Tatiana Chanell hit him with some extremely disturbing allegations. In a police report filed late last month, she accuses him of forcing her into a vehicle and choking her at least 20 times within two hours. Allegedly, he knew she was pregnant, and there were two other people in the vehicle. According to Tatiana, one of them eventually stepped in to stop the alleged violence.

Last week, the rapper's sister took to social media to share her take on the situation, berating Tatiana and accusing her of lying. "Weak a*s h*e you was on the gram acting so hurt but laying in the same household as the n**** that allegedly choked you 20x," she wrote in part, per Live Bitez. "Weak a*s h*e you scary asf. You was on the net going back and forth with Aire but wouldn't come out the room once you knew I was there. Soft a*s h*e. You can cap for the gram but you pussc in real life to me 😂👌🏾."

Real Boston Richey & Tatiana Chanell

Now, she's made yet another claim about Tatiana, this time involving Lil Baby. "H*e be quiet before I tell the world you f*cked Lil Baby," she wrote. "Ooops my bad [laughing emoji]." Her latest accusation comes just a few days after Richey seemingly denied Tatiana's allegations on his Instagram Story. “Ion put my business on the internet no more but if yk me yk and you know how I’m coming from all this sh** I let a mf think what they gone think and run wit they bs and narrative REAL P Never Going LAME my ALBUM OTW PUBLIC Housin 3," his post read.