Real Boston Richey’s Ex-Girlfriend Breaks Silence After “Heartbreaking” Alleged Assault

Late last month, upsetting footage of an intense argument between Real Boston Richey and his then-girlfriend Tatiana Chanell surfaced online. In it, the rapper is seen snatching the pregnant 19-year-old's phone out of her hands before two friends, who were standing nearby, separated them. The incident sparked a great deal of concern among social media users. This was only compounded days later when The Neighborhood Talk obtained a police report filed by Chanell, which is full of disturbing allegations.

She accuses Richey of forcing her into a vehicle before choking her at least 20 times over the course of two hours. He also allegedly told her, "If you call the police, I might as well kill you." Chanell claims she lost consciousness and threw up during the alleged encounter, and that there were two other individuals in the vehicle. According to her, it took one of them stepping in to finally put a stop to the alleged violence.

Real Boston Richey & Tatiana Chanell

Chanell had yet to address the alleged incident and police report publicly until yesterday, when she released a statement on social media. "I want to address a deeply personal and painful situation that has recently occurred," it begins. "While pregnant, I was physically assaulted and choked by my former boyfriend Jalen aka Boston Richey. This experience has been traumatic and heartbreaking beyond words."

"I want to be clear I do not condone, support, or excuse any form of domestic violence. No one deserves to be hurt, especially during such a vulnerable time. My priority right now is the safety and the wellbeing of myself and my future. I ask for privacy and respect during this painful time. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern. I greatly appreciate all of your support during this hard time," it concludes. Chanell's statement arrives shortly after Richey seemingly denied her allegations on his Instagram Story.