Real Boston Richey’s Ex-Girlfriend Appears To Confirm She’s Not Pregnant After Accusing Him Of Assault

BY Caroline Fisher 191 Views
Real Boston Richey's Ex Appears Not Pregnant Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: Real Boston Richey attends his album release dinner at TAO on November 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Epic Records)
Real Boston Richey's former girlfriend, Tatiana Chanell, recently accused him of strangling her multiple times.

Last month, worrisome footage of Real Boston Richey in the midst of an argument with his then-girlfriend Tatiana Chanell surfaced online. In it, he's seen snatching her phone out of her hands before onlookers step in to separate them. A few days later, it was reported that Chanell filed a police report. In it, she alleged that Richey forced her into a vehicle and strangled her at least 20 times the night of the argument.

He also allegedly told her, "If you call the police, I might as well kill you." According to Chanell, she was pregnant at the time. Now, however, it's unclear whether or not that's the case.

Yesterday (April 18), Chanell took to social media to promote a waist trainer. She shared some photos of herself wearing it, as captured by Live Bitez. Since it's generally considered unsafe to wear these during pregnancy, supporters speculate that she's not expecting. At the time of writing, she's yet to confirm or deny this.

Real Boston Richey Arrest

The speculation comes shortly after Richey's arrest, which reportedly occurred earlier this week. He's accused of violating his pre-trial release conditions by allegedly traveling outside of North Florida to Texas in March without prior permission, per XXL.

Ahead of his arrest, Richey appeared to deny Chanell's accusations in a vague message posted on his Instagram Story. “Ion put my business on the internet no more but if yk me yk and you know how I’m coming from all this sh** I let a mf think what they gone think and run wit they bs and narrative REAL P Never Going LAME my ALBUM OTW PUBLIC Housin 3," it read. “The Real Ones Know [healing heart emoji]."

As for Chanell, she released a statement as news of the alleged assault spread, calling the ordeal "traumatic and heartbreaking." She also thanked social media users for their support in this difficult time and made it clear that she does not condone domestic violence.

