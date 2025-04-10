Real Boston Richey Appears To Address Pregnant Girlfriend’s Disturbing Abuse Allegations

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Real Boston Richey performs during SpelHouse Hip Hop Concert at Forbes Arena on October 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Real Boston Richey's girlfriend, Tatianna Chanell, recently pressed charges after he allegedly choked her at least 20 times.

Earlier this month, legal documents obtained by The Neighborhood Talk revealed that Real Boston Richey is facing several disturbing allegations made by his girlfriend, Tatiana Chanell. The 19-year-old accuses the rapper of forcing her into a car and choking her at least 20 times within two hours at the end of March. Allegedly, he knew she was pregnant at the time, and two other individuals were in the vehicle.

Per the report, it took one of them stepping in to stop the alleged violence. Chanell also alleges that she lost consciousness and threw up during the frightening alleged encounter. It didn't end there, however. Chanell also alleges that Richey told her, "If you call the police, I might as well kill you." She's since pressed charges. He's currently facing at least one count of felony family violence, according to XXL, and there's a warrant out for his arrest.

Real Boston Richey & Tatiana Chanell

Now, he appears to have addressed the allegations indirectly on his Instagram Story. In a post shared on Tuesday (April 8), he seemingly denies them before promoting his upcoming album. “Ion put my business on the internet no more but if yk me yk and you know how I’m coming from all this sh** I let a mf think what they gone think and run wit they bs and narrative REAL P Never Going LAME my ALBUM OTW PUBLIC Housin 3," he wrote. “The Real Ones Know [healing heart emoji]."

News of Chanell pressing charges against Richey arrived shortly after upsetting footage of the two of them surfaced online. In it, he appears to snatch her phone out of her hands during an argument. As the situation began to escalate, their friends separated them. For obvious reasons, the clip left social media users concerned about the nature of their relationship and what goes on behind closed doors.

