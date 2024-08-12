Real Boston Richey Faces Snitching Allegations Due To Resurfaced Footage

Some fans claim that Real Boston Richey made this testimony up and it didn't lock anyone away, so take this with a grain of salt.

Real Boston Richey has some questions to answer from fans after interrogation footage recently resurfaced online of him supposedly snitching. Moreover, the clip below sees him talk to police, identify suspects, recounting events, naming names, and even brought in someone's mother into his testimony. For what it's worth, this has caused a lot of debate among fans of the "Get In There" rapper, as some point out that this is old footage that apparently came out some time ago. In fact, there are even some fans in the replies of the post below that claim that Richey said that he fabricated this story to police (which is still a crime) and that no one saw any jail time as a result of this conversation.

Still, many fans are more skeptical concerning that narrative, and they instead believe that they caught Real Boston Richey in 4K. However, it's important to understand that – especially for consumers that aren't involved with the courts or street life – there are a lot of "snitching" conversations and incidents that the public misrepresents and misinterprets, so take all of this with a grain of salt. But that's not the only controversy on the Tallahassee native's plate. Authorities reportedly arrested him for conspiracy to traffic marijuana earlier this year.

Real Boston Richey's Alleged Snitching In Resurfaced Interrogation Video

In addition, Real Boston Richey also denied rumors that his girlfriend is underage. In an Instagram Live session from February, the 27-year-old clarified that his partner is 23 years old, not 18 as his ex had alleged. Overall, it's a very bizarre situation that seems more like personal romantic beef than anything, but it still rubbed a lot of fans the wrong way. Since then, nothing else has emerged concerning the rumors or the backlash, so it seems like things chilled out.