Real Boston Richey Reportedly Beats Federal Drug & Gun Case

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 218 Views
Real Boston Richey Beats Federal Drug Gun Case Hip Hop News
Rapper Real Boston Richey speaks in a media interview before giving out 300 turkeys to the Tallahassee community, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. © Mishalynn Brown/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Real Boston Richey is facing a separate legal whirlwind for allegedly assaulting his partner earlier this year.

Real Boston Richey continues to reap the benefits of his grind with new singles like "One Hit Wonder," but a lot of recent legal trouble got in the way. However, it seems like he can cross one matter off his list, as he reportedly beat his federal drug and gun case this week.

According to Hypefresh, many social media accounts and hip-hop pages reported on this matter this week, with DJ Akademiks reporting via Instagram that Richey received a not guilty verdict. Per public records, he and his codefendants such as Rayshun Taheus Foster and De’Anthony Jamari Swatzie faced a November 2023 indictment for alleged marijuana trafficking and weapons possession.

Still, take this with a grain of salt, as Hypefresh reports no status change from newsrooms, public docket entries, or press releases from the Department of Justice. These relate to both trial verdicts or release terms, as well as other factors. As such, this information could see a debunk in the near future.

Regardless, the Handling Business collaborator hasn't spoken out about this publicly either at press time. So we will have to wait for more concrete information to emerge. He and his codefendants faced over 25 years in prison if convicted.

Read More: Real Boston Richey Reportedly Arrested For Conspiracy To Traffic Marijuana

Real Boston Richey Allegations

However, this possible court victory comes amid Real Boston Richey's other legal troubles. For example, he faced allegations of assault earlier this year from his former partner Tatiana Chanell. These two already faced a lot of controversy and debate in the past, whether for their individual relationship or their crossover into others.

In fact, this situation reportedly led to the revocation of Real Boston Richey's bond in this federal drug and gun case. According to these unverified reports, it's something he can turn his back on now. But again, we have to wait for more concrete information.

We will see whether or not these legal narratives cross paths again or if they develop on their own paths. In any case, the Florida rapper has a lot to contend with and a lot of important career decisions to make. Once official reports come in and folks sit with them for a while, we can take a closer look at any possible next steps.

Read More: Real Boston Richey’s Sister Accuses Tatiana Chanell Of Sleeping With Lil Baby

