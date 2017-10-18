beat the case
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Fans Jump For Joy Outside Courthouse After Beating CaseNBA YoungBoy fans were overjoyed when they heard the news today.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYung Bans Beats His Murder Case After Four YearsYung Bans is looking to pursue college now that he's off house arrest. By Noah C
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Was "Confident" He Would Have Beat The Case: ReportAll 16 charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped yesterday.By Aron A.
- MusicRetcH AKA Retchy P Has Officially Beat His Armed Robbery CaseRetcH beat the armed robbery case that was potentially going to pin him down until his late seventies.By Devin Ch
- MusicFrank Ocean Beats His Father's $14.5 Million Defamation LawsuitFrank Ocean's father didn't get sided with for his libel case. By Aron A.