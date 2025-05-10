FNG Shugga Confirms Finesse2tymes Beat Both His Legal Cases

FNG Shugga Finesse2tymes Beat Legal Cases Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Finesse2Tymes visits SiriusXM Studios on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Finesse2tymes' girlfriend took to Instagram to comment on the rapper's dismissed threat case and his alleged probation violations.

Finesse2tymes and FNG Shugga have had their ups and downs in their relationship, especially with his other girlfriends. But they also have each other's backs, as she provided an update on his various legal situations.

You may have already heard that the Memphis rapper dodged his threat case. This stemmed from an alleged altercation with the guardian of FNG King, also known as Lil King. As caught by No Jumper on Twitter, Shugga took to Instagram to post a screenshot of a court portal showing Finesse's status.

"Yeah yall thought he was gone huh," she captioned the Instagram post. "Share that dismissal info like yall share everything else. Both case [sic] dismissed in the same day." As such, it seems like 2tymes doesn't have to worry about as many legal headaches as he could've faced.

Still, this doesn't fully explain the whole story, as there are still some vague and unclear details here. The only case we know is no longer active is the terroristic threat case. Other than that, there are many situations building on top of each other.

FNG Shugga

For example, Finesse2tymes faces various probation violations, including an alleged altercation with the mother of his girlfriend. Also, he has some alleged drug test failures to answer for, although it's not clear if this is the second case FNG Shugga referred to.

This was what had caused Finesse to turn himself into authorities earlier this May, and it's unclear if he's out of custody. After all, probation violations are not the same as specific legal cases, and we don't know if his dismissed cases directly relate to his probation.

Still, the biggest narrative out of this whole thing is Finesse2tymes' fallout with Lil King. He wanted to take the young artist under his wing, but some disagreements and different outlooks strained their relationship.

With all this in mind, there are still many questions about the 32-year-old's legal situation. Hopefully more direct statements and further revelations will clarify exactly what's going on. For now, at least there are wins and dismissals in the middle of complex probation questions, so we'll see what wins out.

