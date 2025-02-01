Finesse2tymes Faces New Lawsuit Over 2023 After-Party Shooting

2023 Broccoli City Festival
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Rapper Finesse2tymes performs onstage during Broccoli City Festival Day 1 on July 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Finesse2tymes' former driver is suing him.

Finesse2tymes has been hit with a new lawsuit from his former driver Ernest Flores, who alleges that the rapper put him in harm's way back in 2023. In legal documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Flores claims that he worked for Finesse2tymes for the local Hot 107.9 radio station's after-party during its annual Birthday Bash Weekend. He alleges that the club allowed Finesse2tymes onstage despite knowing the risk of criminal activity.

Per the lawsuit, a shootout occured at about 3 a.m. and injured five people. This included Flores, who was shot in the head. He's suing Finesse2tymes for emotional trauma and pain and suffering. Flores is also suing for the hefty medical bills he says he racked up as a result of his injuries. He alleges that the artist failed to provide adequate security for crowd control at the event.

Finesse2tymes' Former Driver Sues Him For Medical Bills, Emotional Trauma & More
BET Awards 2023 - Pre-Show
In this image released on June 25, Finesse2Tymes preforms onstage during the BET Awards 2023 Pre-Show at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

At the time of writing, Finesse2tymes has yet to publicly address the lawsuit. This is not the only legal trouble he's wrapped up in at the moment, however. Earlier this week, it was also reported that he has a warrant out for his arrest. According to TMZ the warrant stems from an incident that allegedly took place in October of last year and involved his 11-year-old former artist, FNG King. Allegedly King's guardian had taken him to a smoke shop in Humble, TX to pick up her grandchild. When they arrived, King was allegedly told to go inside and talk to Finesse2tymes.

Eventually, King allegedly came running out in a "panic," repeating "they trying to send me back to Memphis.” King's guardian says she then told Finesse2tymes and his brother to get away from her vehicle, but they allegedly approached anyway. She even alleges that his brother threatened to pull a gun out, and that Finesse2tymes shouted "YOU GONNA DIE ON CAMERA TODAY."

