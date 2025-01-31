Finesse2tymes Hit With Arrest Warrant For Allegedly Threatening FNG King’s Guardian

Finesse2tymes has had his fair share of issues with 11-year-old artist King in recent weeks. He used to care for the child until they had a falling out, and now, law enforcement has gotten involved. According to TMZ, the rapper has a warrant out for his arrest stemming from an incident that allegedly took place back in October. Court records obtained by the outlet show that at the time, police were called to a smoke shop in the Will Clayton Parkway neighborhood in Humble, TX.

A woman, who is reportedly King's current guardian, accused both Finesse2tymes and his brother of threatening her over a custody issue involving the boy. Allegedly, the woman and King went to the smoke shop to pick up her grandchild, and King was told to go inside to talk to Finesse2tymes. Shortly after, King came running out of the shop in a "panic." She says he was shouting "they trying to send me back to Memphis.”

Finesse2tymes Reportedly Runs Into Legal Trouble Amid Custody Dispute

Lil King performs with Finesse2Tymes at Beale Street Music Festival in Tom Lee Park in Downtown Memphis on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Ziggy Mack / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At that point, the woman claims King got back into her car and that she told Finesse2tymes to get away from them. He allegedly didn't listen, however, and proceeded to approach her vehicle with his brother. The woman even alleges that his brother then threatened to "up that fire," slang for pulling a gun. She alleges that she could see the imprint of a gun through the man's shirt. "YOU GONNA DIE ON CAMERA TODAY," Finesse2tymes allegedly shouted multiple times.