Finesse2tymes Shares Emotional Message About Possibly Losing Custody Of 11-Year-Old Artist King

BYCaroline Fisher217 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kodak Black &amp; Friends Concert - Biloxi, MS
BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI - APRIL 15: Rapper Finesse2tymes performs during Kodak Black &amp; Friends Concert at Mississippi Coast Coliseum on April 15, 2023 in Biloxi, Mississippi.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

According to Finesse2tymes, the child was "shooting dice and cursing" long before he came into the picture.

Finesse2tymes' 11-year-old artist King is currently in his custody, but according to him, he may not be for much longer. Earlier this week, the rapper took to social media to reveal that King could be taken from him soon, sharing a heartfelt message about their bond. According to him, the argument that King is in an inappropriate environment is invalid. He says that the boy was taking part in adult activities long before he came into the picture.

"I ain’t gone lie , tryna take king from me got me kinda emotional 😪 Knowing I don’t mean nothing but well , When I first meet him I could see he was different , and I just wanted to help him I seen the dark road he was goin down," he wrote. "THE RAP SHYT MEANS NOTHING TO ME I HAVEN”T MADE 1 SINGLE DOLLER OFF KING. Far as shooting dice and cursing He was doing that 10 years before I ever meet him , I can’t just MAKE him stop he’ll rebel against me , all I can do is teach him that that’s not the way , To respect women and adults , It’s not gone happen overnight , But he will get better , Me and him both. 💯😪🪖 @1finessegangking."

Read More: Finesse2tymes Asks For Prayers Amid Extreme Mental & Physical Journey

Finesse2tymes Says He Only Wants To Help King

Finesse2tymes also shared multiple clips and photos of King alongside him and his celebrity friends, enjoying their life together. His post comes after King's mother called CPS on Finesse in March, claiming that she hadn't seen him since getting out of jail. At the time, he argued that he was giving the child a better life than he would have otherwise. He also accused King's mother of only wanting money "to support her habits."

What do you think of Finesse2tymes' heartfelt message about his artist King? What about him revealing that he may be taken from him soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Finesse2tymes' Brother Accuses Rapper Of Having Him Jumped

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Broccoli City Festival Day 1MusicFinesse2Tymes Had CPS Called On Him By The Mother Of His 11-Year-Old Artist King19.7K
2023 Broccoli City FestivalMusicFinesse2tymes Asks For Prayers Amid Extreme Mental & Physical Journey3.9K
Broccoli City Festival Day 1MusicFinesse2tymes Reveals He's Living On Supplemental Security Income18.6K
2023 Broccoli City FestivalMusicFinesse2tymes' Brother Accuses Rapper Of Having Him Jumped2.0K