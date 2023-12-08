Finesse2tymes' Brother Accuses Rapper Of Having Him Jumped

Recently, Finesse2tymes brother took to Instagram Live to reveal that he was recently jumped. He boasted a large knot on his forehead, which he says was a result of the incident. Surprisingly, he alleges that the person who orchestrated the attack was the rapper himself.

Allegedly, the two of them got into an argument, and Finesse2tymes later sent some friends to jump his brother. His brother claims that he went live to "expose" him, expressing disbelief that Finesse2tymes would do something like that to him. "What type of n***a you know let his n****s fight his own brother?" he wondered. He continued, suggesting that instead of allegedly sending his friends after him, he should have faced him "one on one."

Finesse2tymes' Brother Speaks Out

Finesse2tymes' brother went on to claim that he has footage of the incident, and that he isn't afraid to release it. He also advised his brother not to reach out to him moving forward, as he'll no longer be there to help. It's unclear if or when he plans on releasing the footage. Unfortunately, this isn't the only person close to Finesse2tymes to take aim at him on social media recently. Last month, he cut ties with two of his three girlfriends, turning his attention to his "true" love, FNG Shugga. One of his exes, who is currently pregnant with his child, took to her Instagram Story to sound off about the split.

"My gay a** ex going through a mental breakdown because he's on 'downtime' from getting his BBL or lipo or whatever you want to call it," she wrote. "So, he is bored at home! Butttttt he need to worry bout his girlfriend (bm) takin' pills. I been gone round y'all for months! Why still worry bout me??" What do you think of Finesse2tymes' brother alleging that the rapper had him jumped? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

