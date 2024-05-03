Finesse2tymes Asks For Prayers Amid Extreme Mental & Physical Journey

Finesse2tymes is someone who never fails to raise eyebrows. Usually, the rapper does so with his controversial lifestyle decisions, raunchy revelations, and more. Now, however, he's revealed that he's on a new path. Earlier this week, he shared a clip of himself embarking on a spiritual, mental, and physical journey.

In the clip, Finesse2tymes is seen standing in his kitchen looking uncomfortable and sweating profusely. He struggles as he downs water and eats some fruit from a container. According to him, he's taken on 21 days of only drinking water and eating fruit. Judging by the footage, it has been far from easy.

Finesse2tymes' Journey Hasn't Been Easy So Far

"This my 4th time starting over," he captioned the post. "But u know how the saying goes , U fall down 9 time get up 10 times. I use to think money solved everthing , Until I got money , Now I’m struggling on mental,physical,spiritual journey , If u have a heart pray for me , I’m at war with myself 💯🙏🏽🪖 #Artofwar." It remains unclear exactly why Finesse2tymes has opted for such an extreme diet, but regardless, it appears as though he's fully committed. While some are in support of his new journey, others are expressing concern in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section.

"Aye he get on my nerves but good luck to him on his journey maybe it’ll help his childish ways," one Instagram user writes. "That’s not healthy," another claims, with various additional commenters urging him to aim for a balanced diet instead. Hopefully, Finesse2tymes will get what he's looking for out of his latest journey and will come out better on the other side. What do you think of Finesse2tymes embarking on a physical, mental, and spiritual journey? What about him asking fans to pray for him? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

