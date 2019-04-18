Diet
- MusicYoung Thug's Prison Diet RevealedThe YSL rapper is reportedly surviving off of chocolate and chips while behind bars as his attorney attempts bond for the fourth time.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureRev. Al Sharpton Reveals He Only Eats One Meal Per DayHe claims that he began this meal plan about 4 years ago.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLori Harvey Dragged By Twitter After Explaining Her Diet & Exercise RegimenLori Harvey is all about her fitness.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYo Gotti Reveals The Secrets To His Healthy LifestyleDuring the pandemic, Yo Gotti decided to change his eating habits. By Marc Griffin
- FoodCardi B Considers Going Vegan After A Bad Stomach VirusCardi B explained why she feels she needs to go vegan on Twitter.By Cole Blake
- AnticsNLE Choppa Claims He Helped Cure Someone From CancerNLE Choppa says he helped cure somebody suffering from cancer.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureDemi Lovato Goes Off On L.A. Fro-Yo Store For Being "Diet Culture Vultures"Demi Lovato called out a frozen yogurt shop in L.A. for "harmful messaging" and started the hashtag, "#dietculturevultures."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLizzo Celebrates 6 Months On Vegan Diet With Self-Love MessageLizzo decided to make the switch to veganism during the pandemic, and is now celebrating six months as a vegan. By Noor Lobad
- Pop CultureLizzo Reveals New Vegan Diet While Honoring Breonna TaylorIn a TikTok video titled "Tales from a fat Vegan," Lizzo gives fans a look at what she eats in a day while still making time to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.By Keenan Higgins
- GramAdele Shows Off Slimmer Figure On IG In Birthday PostAdele celebrated her birthday under quarantine but gave fans a sneak peek as to how she spent her big day.By Erika Marie
- GramRico Nasty Proves Her New Fitness Regime Is Paying OffRico Nasty showed off her progress thus far after implementing a new fitness and meal plan, and the results show that her hard work is paying off.By Lynn S.
- SportsLeBron James' Diet Is Absolutely Abhorrent, Says Tristan ThompsonLeBron James seems to have no regard for his body.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureThis Is How Kim Kardashian & Family EatKim Kardashian reveals that she's on a plant-based diet alongside her children during a recent Twitter Q&A.By Dominiq R.
- MoviesJoaquin Phoenix On His Extreme Diet For "Joker"Phoenix put his all into this role.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureSZA Reveals Waist-Snatching DietSZA reveals the diet that made her your body goals. By Aida C.
- TVJameela Jamil Criticizes Cupcakke's "Month-Long Water Fast" Weight Loss TechniqueThe actress put the rapper on blast for unhealthy weight loss tweet.By Lynn S.
- RandomTeen's Diet Of Pringles, White Bread & Processed Meats Cause Him To Go BlindAn alarming side effect of a poor diet.By Andrew Portnoy
- MusicCiara Says She's Lost 20 Pounds Since The Start Of Her CareerThe "Body Party" singer reveals all. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentDemi Lovato Shuts Down Troll Who Suggests She Needs To Go On A DietDemi Lovato put a hurtful social media user in place. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentCory Booker & Rosario Dawson Are Both Proud VegansNo animal byproducts for these two. By Chantilly Post
- SportsAyesha Curry Claps Back At Hater Who Body-Shamed Her 30-Pound BabyCommenters criticized Ayesha and Steph Curry's parenting skills by body-shaming their 10-month-old son Canon.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentShemar Moore Responds To Fan Calling Him Gay, Says He Would Turn Her OutHe was just trying to take a shirtless selfie.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Reveals Waist Snatching SecretsBlac Chyna spotted in the streets of LA looking snatched to the gods. By Aida C.