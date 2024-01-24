Finesse2tymes Is "Too Zesty," Jucee Froot Declares In Scathing Diss Post

Finesse2tymes' life since returning home from prison in 2022 has been a total rollercoaster. Though his critics have been particularly ferocious with their wisecracks about his appearance and unconventional relationship decisions, the "How to Act" hitmaker continues to march proudly to the beat of his own drum. Living in such way makes Finesse feel free, but it seems to upset others, including his past collaborator Jucee Froot. The pair worked together on "Minaj Tonight' back in 2018, and while some hip-hop heads still go back to that joint, in 2024, their paths are crossing again in a far less friendly manner.

Earlier this week, the femcee had a few things to get off her chest. "PU**Y B**CH, STOP [CALLING] AROUND RUNNING YO C**K [SUCKA] B**CH," she wrote beneath a photoshopped image of FNG King's dad. In the picture, Finesse's back is turned to the camera as he models a black lingerie set and long hair. He recently underwent surgery to alter his appearance, and since then, the internet's been clowning him non-stop. "[I DON'T] GOT NO OG 304 OR BIG HOMIE, [YOU] KNOW WHO [TO CALL]!!" Froot's rant went on.

Jucee Froot Puts Finesse2tymes on Blast

"[Call] me b**ch [and] PULL YP IF ITS SMOKE LIKE [YOU] SAID. [AND] ALL THIS [ABOUT WHY YOU] HAD ME BLOCKED, BOY [YOU TOO] ZESTY SUS 😩," the rising star further dissed Finesse. "SEE I was CHILLING on that BIG BOOTY TT NA I AIN'T STOPPIN!! 😂😂 This internet s**t be cr*zy. TAG TT 2times SURGEON #I'mAskingForAFriend 😂🐈. [YOU] SAID PULL UP THEN WENT TO CALLING PEOPLE LIKE [YOU] WAS GONE GET SOMETHING DONE TO ME... What the f**k is going on here? 😂," Froot couldn't help but laugh.

Besides what Jucee Froot's been alleging about Finesse2tymes, the Memphis native is also currently being put on blast for selling the same verse to two different artists. Rather than try to hide the situation, he reminded critics that the music industry is "a business," one in which he's choosing to work smarter rather than harder. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

