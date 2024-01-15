Drake Meets Up With FNG King In The Club

Drake met up with Finesse2tymes' son, FNG King, at a club in a video circulating on social media over the weekend. In the video, the two laugh while King pulls up a massive stack of cash. While some fans have been sharing laughs in response to the clip, many others are taking issue with the situation.

Some brought up Drake's son Adonis and whether he would let him in that environment. "I bet you he wouldn’t let him play with his son," one user on Twitter said. Another wrote: "Why is this child in this environment? Would Drake bring his own child to this same environment and would that not be equally as weird? Would Drake even introduce his child to this child?"

Drake & Adonis Watch The Toronto Raptors

TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 29: Drake and Adonis watch as the Toronto Raptors host the Phoenix Suns during NBA action at the Scotiabank Arena on November 29, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images)

More users complained about other hypocrisies. "Not a single lgbt+ in sight. Yet we’re pushing an agenda on children...," one user on Twitter wrote. Another responded to the video: "Sad how black boys get adultified and exposed to everything under the sun with grown folks but i bet drake would never have adonis albino ass in that weird ass environment… the venn diagram of men who think putting lil boys in hyper sexualized environments with alcohol/drugs is acceptable vs the ones that think the biggest threat to children is gay characters on tv is a circle." Check out the clip of Drake with FNG King below.

Drake Runs Into FNG King

Even drake locked in with FnG Lil King😂💯 pic.twitter.com/Q8wH4m7KGC — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) January 14, 2024

It's not the only reason Drake has been making headlines on social media over the weekend. Fans have been comparing him to Yasiin Bey after the rapper criticized him for making commercial music in a recent interview with The Cutting Room Floor podcast. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake on HotNewHipHop.

