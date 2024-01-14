Drake & Johnny Manziel Post Up For A Picture Ten Years After "Draft Day"

"SZN is alive and well always," Drake captioned his most recent Instagram post, which features a special reunion in his lore. Moreover, he posted up with none other than Johnny Manziel, a former college and pro football player who shares a very close relationship with the Toronto superstar. Readers might remember his 2014 song "Draft Day," which is dedicated to the then-rookie and shouts him out in the chorus: "Draft day, Johnny Manziel, five years later, how am I the man still?" Now, ten years after that song dropped, it seems like the two are still meeting up to kick it and celebrate their careers.

Furthermore, they also have a history of sticking up for one another, which Aubrey Graham first did with "Draft Day" with his staunch show of support. Another example, this time in the inverse, relates to one of the rapper's multiple feuds with Kanye West, back when it wasn't an on-and-off-again rivalry but rather a vague animosity. Johnny Manziel alleged that the Chicago rapper is afraid of Drake, and spoke on living close to their Calabasas homes. We wonder what he might have to say about the two's bond these days...

Johnny Manziel & Drake Reunite

However, it's also been heartening to see both of them go through a lot of hoops and obstacles on their own, but still coming out with their heads high to meet again. Of course, this is much easier for Drake, whose greatest losses probably still made him a whole lot of cash and nabbed him a whole lot of fans and acclaim. As for Johnny Manziel, it's been a turbulent road through various football leagues and a lot of personal struggle, too. But through his own growth, statements, and media like a documentary on his wild NFL career, he's been able to make peace with everything, tell his story, and feel fulfilled.

Meanwhile, Drizzy is still as much of a sports fan as ever, as he also linked up with DJ Khaled to play some basketball recently. Another celebrity athlete will probably show up on his feed sooner rather than later. But it's nice to see that Johnny Football is still in the picture.

