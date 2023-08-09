Johnny Manziel Reveals Wild Details Of NFL Career In New Documentary

Everyone is talking about Untold: Johnny Football. The latest episode of the long-running Netflix series focuses on the infamous Johnny Manziel. Once considered the future of the Cleveland Browns, Manziel was out of the NFL after two disappointing seasons. Better known for his partying than his play, the documentary has been highly anticipated.

In the run-up to its release, a clip went viral in which Manziel revealed he had planned to kill himself after a “$5 million bender” to burn through whatever money he had left following his cut from the Browns. “I had planned to do everything that I wanted to do at that point in my life. Spend as much money as I possibly could and then my plan was to take my life. Months prior, I went and bought a gun I knew I was going to use. I wanted to get as bad as humanly possible to where it made sense and it made it seem like an excuse and an out for me.” However, turns out that the suicide story is just one of many wild stories from his time in the NFL.

Manziel Never Watched Film, Had A Planned Scheme To Avoid Combine Drug Test

This Manziel thing is incredible.



Manziel's agent was gonna have his dad fake a heart attack so Manziel could dodge the drug test at the combine!!



He later discovered that Manziel only passed all his drug tests at A&M by having some 4th string QB piss for him 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yIbOM2MPyB — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) August 9, 2023

Two stories from Manziel’s time in the NFL stand out as highlighting his wild lifestyle, and why he didn’t work out in the league. At one point, the Browns gave him an iPad filled with game tape. The iPad was also set up to track how much tape Manziel watched. It’s a fairly common move in today’s NFL, especially if a team is concerned about a player’s work ethic. Except, Manziel didn’t watch a single second of game tape. One Browns staffer interviewed for the documentary recalled being told that Manziel wasn’t watching tape, only to have it reiterated to him that Manziel wasn’t watching any tape. His watch tracker remained at 0.00.

Another story that the documentary focused on surrounded the NFL combine. Manziel was reportedly confused that he would not pass the mandatory drug test at the pre-draft event. So Manziel and his family constructed a plan. Manziel, who was a known quantity as a party animal, would arrive at the combine in Indianapolis as if he was ready to participate. His dad would then fake a heart attack, “forcing” Manziel to go home to be with his family. Furthermore, Manziel’s agent further claimed in the documentary that Manziel never got busted for drugs at Texas A&M because a fourth-string QB would take the drug tests for him.

