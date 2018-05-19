johnny football
- TVJohnny Manziel Reveals Wild Details Of NFL Career In New DocumentaryDrug test avoidance schemes and a complete apathy towards key aspects of his job are just some of the stories that have come out.By Ben Mock
- SportsJohnny Manziel Explains How He Made $33K While In The NCAAJohnny Manziel was able to make some money in college despite very strict NCAA rules.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBre Tiesi Files For Divorce From Johnny Manziel After "Vows Were Broken"The two broken up in March of this year.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJohnny Manziel Reacts To AAF Ceasing Operations, Tells Players Not To SueIt's a sad day for the players who wanted a second shot at glory.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJohnny Manziel's Wife Bre Tiesi Explains Breakup, Says "Vows Were Broken"Bre wiped Johnny's presence from her social media.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJohnny Manziel Lands Job In "AAF" After Getting The Sack In CanadaJohnny Football will be taking snaps for the Memphis Express coached by NFL legend Mike Singletary.By Devin Ch
- SportsAAF Says Johnny Manziel Would Be Welcomed If "Clean And Clear"Manziel's football future is up in the air.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJohnny Manziel's Comeback In Limbo After Being Placed Under Concussion ProtocolJohnny Manziel ran into a brick wall on Saturday.By Devin Ch
- SportsJohnny Manziel Signs With Canadian Football League TeamCould the Hamilton Tiger-Cats be his saving grace?By Devin Ch