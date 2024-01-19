Finesse2Tymes And Rick Ross Deliver A Luxurious Listening Experience On "Fat Boy"

Finesse2Tymes has been the butt (no pun intended) of a lot of jokes on the internet. The Memphis rapper does not also have the cleanest record with the law either. Furthermore, he is not the most well-liked figure in the game either. Overall, he has a lot of things going against him and a lot of it is self-inflicted.

However, separating the person from the artist for a second, Finesse does have the ability to drop some solid tracks. That is the case with his latest output with Rick Ross. He teams up with the legendary Mississippi-born MC for a first-ever team-up. "Fat Boy" is kind of an on-the-nose title when you think about it. But, the track has a different meaning.

Listen To "Fat Boy" By Finesse2Tymes And Rick Ross

This may be one of the best beats that Finesse has hopped on. The soulful vocal chops mixed with the crisp trap percussion are a great mix. It has that luxury rap feel that we get from Ricky Rozay and both are a natural fit on the track. You get your standard bars from both of them about money and women. But, Finesse's first verse has some introspective aspects to it. He addresses all of the legal troubles he has gotten into and wants that to change. "Downfall, they prayed on my downfall (Downfall) / Five-time felon, I gotta stay 'way from round y'all."

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Fat Boy," by Finesse2Tymes and Rick Ross? Who had the better performance and why? Where do you rank this among Finesse's best tracks? Do you need more tracks from these two in the future? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Finesse2Tymes and Rick Ross. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

They counted me out, well, they miscounted (They miscounted)

Master P, Silkkk the Shocker, they know I'm 'bout it (Uh)

It's five seconds on the clock and we down three (Down three)

I'm like Curry in the clutch, so pass the rock to me (I'm clutch)

Everything I talk about, I manifest it (I did it)

At Benihanas, a Maybach, his and her decision (Decision)

