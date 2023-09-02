Finesse2Tymes Releases New Single And Music Video For “Can’t Go To Jail” After Recent Arrest

Polarizing and up-and-coming Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes recently got into some hot water with the authorities. With everything going on around him, he decided to make a new song around the situation. “Can’t Go To Jail,” released on September 1, also got the music video treatment and that has people buzzing. The visuals see Finesse2Tymes, in essence, recreating his arrest. He is driving fast in a Dodge Charger trying to lose the police. Eventually, they catch up to him and handcuff him.

In the chorus, the 2023 XXL Freshman raps that he cannot be behind bars because he feels he will not get a bail offer. As the one-minute and 58-second track comes close to ending, Finesse2Tymes also says, “I do this for C Murda (No Limit).” Lately, there has been a lot of noise and headlines around Master P’s brother C Murda. He is serving a mandatory life prison sentence for the murder of 16-year-old Steven Thomas at a closed club in Louisiana. A questionable line to spit in a song about his arrest.

Read More: 2 Chainz, Offset, Coi Leray, And More Join DJ Khaled To Open Beyonce’s First “RENAISSANCE” LA Show

Watch The Music Video For “Can’t Go To Jail” From Finesse2Tymes

Overall, the song is a typical trap song with the Memphis treatment. The beat is extremely aggressive and is provided by Memphis Track Boy. Finesse2Tymes is rapping like he is running from the police, which does add to the track. However, it is certainly a bold choice to make a music video and song around all of the legal trouble he is in.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new song and music video, “Can’t Go To Jail,” by Finesse2Tymes? Do you think the police were in the right to arrest him? How did Finesse2Tymes’ Instagram posts make you feel? We want to hear what you have to say about this, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest music videos and song releases. Furthermore, keep checking back with us for all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I just peeled off on the 12

I can’t go to jail (Jail)

I get caught, I won’t get no bail (No bail)

I can’t go to jail (Nah)

Not right now, I can’t take no L (Go)

Read More: Jaidyn Alexis Reacts To Trolls Making Fun Of Her BBL On Blueface’s IG Story