Drake Calls Yasiin Bey A "Crackhead" After Finding Details Of Bey's Alleged Former Marriage To Toronto Woman

Drake is in a feud with Yasiin Bey following Bey's comments about Drizzy's music being "compatible with shopping." Obviously, the Canadian megastar doesn't like this, and as we previously reported, he had a response to the legend. Now, however, it seems like things are getting much more personal. Recently, the artist found a We Love Hip Hop podcast episode in which Toronto music executive Kofi “Friday” Carmichael spoke on Bey's history in the city. In fact, Carmichael detailed the time Bey married a woman from Toronto after meeting her for just one weekend. As Carmichael describes, this all happened after an ecstasy-induced drug binge.

“I’m not gonna say anything about who the shorty is ’cause I’ma stay respectful, but he met a shorty out here and she wrapped his mind up,” Carmichael detailed. “And then before you knew it, [wedding bells], right to City Hall. The Toronto finesse. Toronto’s the best. Had that n***a wrapped up over a weekend. Had him probably in the after hours. ‘You know what we should do next? Let’s go to City Hall and get married.’ ‘Yo, let’s do it.’ And that’s what he did.” The woman in question is Alana Wyatt-Smith who wrote a book called Breaking the Code of Silence. In this book, she explains how her and Bey got divorced after two months after a bad fight.

Read More: What Is Drake's Best-Selling Album?

Drake Brings Out The Slang

With Drake stumbling upon this information, he opted to comment on the above Instagram post. "Bohemian Bucket," he wrote simply. For those of you at home who don't know, Bucket is actually Toronto slang. It is a stand-in for the word "crackhead." Needless to say, Drizzy does not have a very high opinion of Bey. While the two definitely don't care for one another, it seems like Drake is escalating things, at least just a bit.

Let us know what you think of this latest development, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming projects.

Read More: Drake's "For All The Dogs": 5 Highlights