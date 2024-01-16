Drake Claps Back At Yasiin Bey With Classic Method Man Interview

Over the weekend, Drake was in the headlines thanks to some comments from hip-hop legend Yasiin Bey, previously known as Mos Def. In an interview with The Cutting Room Floor, Bey revealed that he isn't so sure that Drizzy is hip-hop at this point. Instead, he is more of a pop artist. “Drake is pop to me," Bey explained. "In the sense like, if I was in Target in Houston and I heard a Drake song, it feels like a lot of his music is compatible with shopping. Or shopping with an edge, in certain instances.”

Of course, these comments were extremely controversial. While some certainly agreed with the sentiment, there were others who felt that this was completely disrespectful to everything that the Canadian megastar has accomplished. In the past, Drake has been quick to respond to these kinds of things. Well, on Monday night, that is exactly what he did. Below, you can see an interview that the artist posted on his story. This is an old Method Man interview in which he explains what hip-hop is.

Drake Takes To His Story

“Hip Hop is a culture," Method Man said. "It’s a way of life, the way you dress, the way you talk, the way you walk. It’s the breakdancing, rhymes, stage show, DJ, mixing and scratching, the wordplay. That’s Hip Hop." Drake captioned his Instagram story with a reference to Bey's track "Umi Says." "What umi say again? Lemme shine my light king don’t change up now,” he wrote. Needless to say, the artist is always watching, and he never passes up an opportunity to clap back at those hating on him.

Let us know what you thought of Bey's comments, down below. Was he too hard on Drake? If not, why do you think he was right in his assessment? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

