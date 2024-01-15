NLE Choppa Backs Drake After Yasiin Bey Says The Canadian's Music Is Perfect For Shopping

Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def, made some headlines after comments about another "hip-hop" great went quite viral. In a recent interview with The Cutting Room Floor, the Brooklyn icon was inquired about his thoughts on whether Drake is within the hip-hop circle or not. "Drake is pop to me. In the sense, like, if I was in Target in Houston, and I heard a Drake song. It feels like a lot of his music is compatible with... shopping. Or, as you know, shopping with an edge in certain instances."

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to dismiss Bey's answer and so did NLE Choppa. The energetic Memphis rapper was in the comments section and was there to defend Drake at the drop of a hat. According to HipHopDX, this is what Choppa had to say. "They hate on this man so much it's ridiculous. Dude catalog more than respectable. He like the [Kool] aid man different flavors for each day of the month. He don't know what he talking about!"

NLE Choppa Defends The Boy

You can certainly look at it both ways. Bey's remarks could be a low blow to Drake, especially after all of the more rap-centric hits he has. Saying he makes "pop music" can come across as jealousy of how much success he has had combining rap and pop on numerous occasions. On the other hand, you can view it as an observation about the way he does things. Either way it is a good discussion that will have people defending their takes to the death.

