Eminem Cheers On Lions During Team's 1st Playoff Win In 32 Years

Eminem was in attendance during the Detroit Lions' first playoff win in 32 years on Sunday night. The team advanced through the wild card round of the playoffs with a 24-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams. The quarterbacks for both teams were traded for one another back in 2021.

Eminem asked the Lions' former quarterback to let his old team get the win in a video posted to NBC’s Sunday Night Football social pages on Saturday. “Stafford, what’d I say? You owe me this favor, bro,” Eminem said. “I was there for you when you won it. I was there for you, I was right there, I rapped for you Stafford. Bro, I rapped for you! Can you just let us have this one? Just this one.”

Eminem Poses With Calvin Johnson At Lions' Game

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 14: Former Detroit Lions player Calvin Johnson poses for a photo with Eminem before the Lions home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field on January 14, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions beat the Rams 24-23. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

During the game, Lions fans chanted Jared Goff's name while also booing Stafford. “I’m happy for the players. Happy for those guys," Stafford said afterward. Of fans' support for Goff, he added: "He’s their quarterback. He’s playing great. He led them to a win today. I’m happy for him. I thought he played excellent today. He’s leading an offense that’s playing at a really good clip right now and they should be proud of him. They should be cheering for him."

Eminem Celebrates The Lions' Win

Eminem having the time of his life at the lions vs rams game lesgoooo ngl 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/CZmPJCl7kh — Hasnain Shah (@shahhasnain77) January 15, 2024

With the win, the Lions advance to the divisional round of the playoffs where they will take on either the Philadelphia Eagles or Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both opponents would have to travel to Detroit for the matchup. Be on the lookout for further updates on Eminem and the rest of the NFL playoffs on HotNewHipHop.

