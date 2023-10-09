Eminem And His Daughter Hailie Went To Detroit Lions Game

Over the weekend the Detroit Lions played the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field in Detroit. The home team ended up winning elevating the Lions to an impressive 4-1 record on the season. With the team off to their best start in a long time, fans are re-emerging to cheer on the team. That included Eminem and his daughter Hailie Jade who were in attendance over the weekend. Both took to Instagram to both share photos of themselves at the game and also comment on their experience.

"football, family & seemingly ranch," Hailie captioned her Instagram post which featured a series of pictures and videos from the game. The "seemingly ranch" comment is a reference to the Taylor Swift mania that is sweeping over the NFL right now. Since she began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce she's attended a few of the team's games. A tweet about her eating "seemingly ranch" during a game caught fire and became promotional material for the NFL itself. Check out Hailie's entire Instagram post below.

Eminem And His Daughter At The Hailie Go To A Lions Game

Eminem also took to Instagram recently to shoutout a recent Lil Wayne lyric. "Bro Wayne just said “got a bunch of zeros like a bag of new funyuns!!” F*CK why didn’t I think of that????" he tweeted last week. The lyric comes from a new song Lil Wayne just released alongside YG and Tyga called "Brand New." That caused his tweet to become a hub for followers to share their own favorite Wayne lyrical moments.

Recently, Eminem became one of the top 10 best selling artists of all time. He passed classic rock legends Led Zeppelin to become the only rapper on the all time total sales list. It came after he hit an astonishing 207,262,000 total sales throughout his entire career. What do you think of Eminem and Hailie sharing photos from a recent Detroit Lions game? Let us know in the comment section below.

