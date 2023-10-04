“Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3” Multiplayer Trailer Features Eminem Needle Drop

The new Call of Duty game is a month away and Activision made sure to hype the game's multiplayer feature with an Eminem needle drop. The Detroit rapper's 2002 hit "Till I Collapse" can be heard over a cinematic trailer showcasing the ultra-cinematic violence of the game's multiplayer mode. Furthermore, the trailer also confirms the news that a host of iconic maps from the original Modern Warfare trilogy will be returning for this new Modern Warfare 3. It's not the rapper's first Call Of Duty collab. Back in 2013, he released the track Survival for Call Of Duty: Ghosts.

While old maps and fan-favorite modes are returning, Activision is trying a few new things with Modern Warfare III. One of the biggest additions will be Cutthroat, a 3v3v3 mode that is briefly featured and highlighted in the trailer. The new features will likely be highlighted in more detail at the October 5 multiplayer preview event. Meanwhile, the game will be released on November 10. Activision has previously confirmed that cosmetics and other purchases from Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will carry over to the new game.

Pusha T Scores Call Of Duty Campaign Trailer

However, Eminem is not the only rapper whose music Activision has utilized. The devs also used Pusha T for an August trailer promoting the game's campaign. The teaser follows big bad Makarov being escorted through prison to receive a new tattoo. Meanwhile, Soap gives one of his usual sonorous monologues about stopping evil. This is overlaid with footage of some of the game's more iconic moments - a terror attack in London, Makarov bringing down a plane carrying the President of Russia.

A majority of the trailer is scored to Colonel Bagshot's 1971 single "Six Day War". However, right at the end, as Makarov looks to the camera, there is an amazing Pusha T needle drop. Pusha sampled "Six Day War" on "Just So You Remember" last year and it's that intense line (My Joker smile, you know who the villain is/Just so you remember who you dealin’ with…) that hear right at the end of the video. Furthermore, Pusha shared the video to his Instagram with the lyrics in the caption.

