Eminem "Fortnite" Skin Used To Recreate Iconic Rap Battle From "8 Mile": Watch

An enterprising Fortnite player has utilized several in-game assets, including the recently released Eminem skin, to recreate the final rap battle from 8 Mile. In a video posted to social media, the player incorporates audio from the film over in-game footage of Eminem's skin squaring off with Falcon from the MCU. Falcon is portrayed by Anthony Mackie, who also played Slim Shady's opponent at the end of 8 Mile. The clip utilizes various emotes to add to the experience, and ends with Eminem killing Falcon with a shotgun.

The original TikTok has over 1.4 million views. Furthermore, the video on X, reuploaded by an Eminem fan account, has an additional 2.1 million views. While the video has been very well-received, it also garnered praise from a very high place. "I mean... wow!" wrote Paul Rosenburg in a quote tweet. Rosenburg is Eminem's long-time real-life manager. The Slim Shady skin was released earlier this week and marks one of the final releases before the game transitions to its next update, "Chapter Five". As part of the pre-transition "Big Bang" event, Eminem will be performing a virtual concert inside the game.

Eminem Soundtracks Call Of Duty Trailer

However, Fortnite is not the first video game that Eminem has been involved with this year. Back in October, Slim Shady's iconic vocals could be heard in a trailer for the multiplayer mode of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The Detroit rapper's 2002 hit "Till I Collapse" scored a cinematic trailer showcasing the ultra-cinematic violence of the game's multiplayer mode. Furthermore, the trailer also confirmed the news that a host of iconic maps from the original Modern Warfare trilogy will be returning for this new Modern Warfare 3. However, it's not the rapper's first Call Of Duty collab. Back in 2013, he released the track "Survival" for Call Of Duty: Ghosts.

While old maps and fan-favorite modes are returning, Activision is trying a few new things with Modern Warfare III. One of the biggest additions will be Cutthroat, a 3v3v3 mode that is briefly featured and highlighted in the trailer. The new features will likely be highlighted in more detail at the October 5 multiplayer preview event. Meanwhile, the game will be released on November 10. Activision has previously confirmed that cosmetics and other purchases from Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will carry over to the new game. The game released to mediocre reviews on November 10.

