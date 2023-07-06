100 Thieves has never been content to simply be an esports team. Company founder Matthew “Nadeshot“ Haag has always been very clear about his intentions. He wants to make 100T the luxury lifestyle brand of the gaming world. This has included a partnership with Gucci in 2021, the sugar-free energy Juvee, and series A funding led by Drake. However, one major area the company has invested in is game design.

It all began with the acquisition of gaming peripheral company Highground in 2021. That blossomed into the announcement that 100T were working on their own FPS product simply known as Project X. While Project X appears to be some way away still, 100T aren’t sitting idly by. After all, it would be very un-100T to simply wait for the game to be ready. Instead, they have reportedly jumped on a smaller side project to be deployed inside of the biggest games on the market.

100 Thieves Announce Fortnite Mode

An update on @100T_ProjectX and announcing a new 100 Thieves video game project coming next week. 👀 pic.twitter.com/TUlxZIOSwv — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) July 6, 2023

In a video released to Twitter, Nadeshot and 100T CPO Pete Hawley revealed that they would be dropping a Fortnite game mode on July 11. As yet unnamed mode would be a three-on-three heist game. Teams would have to infiltrate a bank, steal money, and then successfully escape. The game was designed in Unreal Engine Fortnite, a UE build that Epic Games has made available for the development of internal Fortnite projects. Fortnite has become the hub for wild promotional crossovers. In fact, 100T feels tame compared to the likes of Marshmello and Travis Scott concerts. There are still few things weirder than being killed by someone in an Ariana Grande cosmetic.

According to Nade and Hawley, their development team was able to put together the game mode in under two months. Furthermore, they stated that they hope to be able to utilize the game to help provide feedback in order to improve UE Fortnite. Meanwhile, Project X continues to be worked on behind the scenes. Elsewhere, 100 Thieves continue to have mixed success in their esports operations. Their LoL team is currently 4th in the LCS. Meanwhile, their Apex Legends team continues to struggle in pro play, as has their VALORANT team.

