8 Mile
- Pop CultureEminem "Fortnite" Skin Used To Recreate Iconic Rap Battle From "8 Mile": WatchFalcon from the MCU fills in for Papa Doc in the viral clip.By Ben Mock
- SongsEminem's "Lose Yourself" Turns 21: StreamBack in 2021 the lead single from the "8 Mile" soundtrack reached one billion streams on Spotify.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPaul Rosenberg Says Eminem's "8 Mile" Isn't Getting A SequelPaul Rosenberg says no "8 Mile" sequel is happening.By Cole Blake
- Uncategorized50 Cent's "8 Mile" TV Series: What We Know50 Cent and Eminem have joined forces to bring viewers a brand new “8 Mile” story two decades after the original took the world by storm.By Demi Phillips
- TVNew York Jets Rookie Recreates "8 Mile" Battle Rap SceneYou could say that this rookie's only got one shot.By Ben Mock
- TV50 Cent Dishes On New Eminem "8 Mile" Series50 Cent says the new series is going to be "huge."By Caroline Fisher
- Original Content"8 Mile" Cast: Where Are They Now?Here's where the cast of "8 Mile" is now.By Michael Lusigi
- TV50 Cent Says He's Developing "8 Mile" Show, Talks New Music With Eminem & Dr. DreFif says as soon as he revealed plans to release music in 2023, Eminem immediately shot him a text about linking with Dre.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMekhi Phifer Shoots Down The Idea Of An "8 Mile" SequelMekhi Phifer says that neither he nor Eminem would be interested in a sequel to "8 Mile."By Cole Blake
- MusicEminem Nearly Starred In A "Grand Theft Auto" FilmEminem reportedly almost starred in a "Grand Theft Auto" movie back in 2001.By Cole Blake
- MixtapesEminem Unleashes The 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of "8 Mile (Music From And Inspired By The Motion Picture)"Eminem celebrates the 20th anniversary of the "8 Mile" soundtrack with an expanded edition. By Aron A.
- MusicEminem Announces 20th Anniversary Edition Of "8 Mile" SoundtrackEminem's dropping a deluxe edition of the "8 Mile" soundtrack to celebrate its 20th anniversary. By Aron A.
- GramSoulja Boy Teases Charleston White Over Rumors That He Shot HimselfWhite allegedly shot himself while at a strip club, and after news circulated, he returned with "The Real Cheddar Bob Charleston" merch.By Erika Marie
- GramEminem Shows Up At His Restaurant, Mom's Spaghetti, For A Taste TestEminem pulled up to his restaurant, Mom's Spaghetti, for a taste test.By Cole Blake
- MoviesSeth Rogen & Jason Segal Once Auditioned For Eminem's "8 Mile"Seth Rogen says he and Jason Segal once auditioned for "8 Mile" and it didn't go well.By Cole Blake
- MusicMarv Won Reflects On Eminem "8 Mile" Battle: "That Sh*t Changed My Life"Detroit rapper Marv Won tells the epic story about battling Eminem on the set of "8 Mile" and how it went on to change his life. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem's "8 Mile" Is Still Going StrongEighteen years ago, Eminem impressed the world with his acting debut in "8 Mile," one of the most successful hip-hop films of all time. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDJ Premier Reflects On 18 Years Of Eminem's "8 Mile OST"18 years after the initial release of Eminem's "8 Mile Soundtrack," DJ Premier took a moment to reflect on his contribution to the album. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBarbara Streisand Voted For Eminem's "Lose Yourself" At 2003 OscarsBarbara Streisand revealed that she voted for Eminem's "Lose Yourself" from "8 Mile" for "Best Original Song" at the 2003 Oscars.By Lynn S.
- Original ContentIs "Lose Yourself" Really The Defining Song Of Eminem's Career?Is the universal acclaim of "Lose Yourself" representative of Eminem's artistic peaks? By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentEminem's Top 25 Best Beats Of All TimeRevisit the greatest hits of Eminem's extensive and unique production discography. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentEminem's Shady Records: A Complete History Part 1A comprehensive examination of Eminem's Shady Records, spanning from 2000 to 2003. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsBecky Lynch Found Motivation In Eminem During WWE TryoutsFrom mom's spaghetti to the ring.By Zaynab