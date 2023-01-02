Mekhi Phifer says that he has no interest in a potential sequel to Eminem’s classic 2002 film, 8 Mile. Phifer recently discussed the idea of a second film with TMZ.

“Sometimes it’s best to just leave it alone,” Phifer explained. “Once you make a classic, no reason to fool around with it.”

Mekhi Phifer during Universal 8 Mile DVD Release Party at Saint Andrew’s Hall in Detroit, MI, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

He added that there hasn’t even been any conversation on the topic and that it “probably” is never going to happen. Phifer also says that Eminem wouldn’t be interested in starring in it either.

“Leave the classics alone and it’ll be all good. Just live with the 8 Mile. The story we told is a story. It could be interesting but I wouldn’t be in it, and I’m sure Eminem wouldn’t be in it either.”

Phifer also admitted that he doesn’t know whether Eminem will act again, but does say he keeps up with him.

Before wrapping up, Phifer celebrated Eminem’s recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

8 Mile hit theaters back in November 2002. It opened at No. 1 at the box office in the US having grossed $51.3 million in its opening weekend. It eventually reached a total of $242.9 million worldwide.

In addition to being a commercial success, 8 Mile was also well-received by critics. “Lose Yourself” from the soundtrack to the film won an Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 75th Academy Awards.

The film, which is semi-autobiographical of Eminem’s own life, follows a rising white rapper in the city of Detroit.

As for Eminem’s music career, the rapper recently released his second greatest hits collection, Curtain Call 2.

Revisit the trailer for 8 Mile below.

[Via]