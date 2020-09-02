Mekhi Phifer
- TV"Carmen: A Hip Hopera" Turns 22: A Look BackCelebrate 22 years of "Carmen: A Hip Hopera," the groundbreaking fusion of hip hop & opera starring Beyoncé, that changed pop culture forever.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMekhi Phifer Shoots Down The Idea Of An "8 Mile" SequelMekhi Phifer says that neither he nor Eminem would be interested in a sequel to "8 Mile."By Cole Blake
- GramMekhi Phifer & Cam'ron Reflect On "Paid In Full" After Alpo Martinez's DeathCam'ron shows love to Mekhi Phifer and Wood Harris for guiding him during his first acting gig. By Aron A.
- MusicMonica Laughs At Fan Who Thinks "The Boy Is Mine" Fight With Brandy Is RealThe singer addresses a tweet from a fan who said she had "secondhand embarrassment" for the singers over the track.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMekhi Phifer Talks Starring In Brandy & Monica's "The Boy Is Mine" & Sensing TensionHe suggested that because Brandy was an established artist and Monica was on the rise, "there was little stuff there."By Erika Marie