We’re approaching a huge milestone in Eminem’s career at the top of November — the 20th anniversary of 8 Mile. In 2002, the rapper made a major leap into the world of acting with the release of the semi-autobiographical film to critical acclaim. Nearly 20 years later, it’s safe to say that 8 Mile stands as a classic hip-hop film.

This week, the rapper announced that he would be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the film’s award-winning soundtrack with a deluxe edition. He shared the announcement on Twitter that a deluxe for the OST would be arriving this Friday.

WESTWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 6: Actor/rapper Eminem attends the premiere of “8 Mile” at the Mann Village Theater on November 6, 2002 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

“I’m still standing here screaming ‘f*** the Free World,” Em tweeted in reference to the famous line from the movie. “#8Mile 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of the soundtrack drops on streaming Friday!”

The soundtrack, led by the single “Lose Yourself,” featured music from an array of hip-hop’s finest, from Nas and 50 Cent to Gang Starr, Naughty By Nature, Mobb Deep, and more. In fact, Havoc of Mobb Deep played a major role in the movie as the producer of B-Rabbit and Papa Doc’s final battle against each other. In a recent interview, Hav revealed that he’s still cashing out some major checks due to the film’s success.

“I mean, I was really taken back because I didn’t even know if Eminem was a fan,” Havoc said. “So to hear that, I found out he was a fan and then the cha-ching sound went off in my head. It bought this Fendi sweater!”

“Lose Yourself” remains one of Eminem’s biggest songs to date. In 2020, he performed the song at the Oscars. Earlier this year, he took the song to the Super Bowl Half-Time Show for his appearance during Dr. Dre’s star-studded set.

Em hasn’t shared many other details regarding what we could expect from the deluxe edition of the 8 Mile soundtrack but if it’s anything like the 20th anniversary edition of The Eminem Show, then there might be some major deep cuts that will finally become available on streaming services.

Keep your eyes peeled for the 20th-anniversary deluxe edition of 8 Mile: Music from and Inspired by the Motion Picture arriving at midnight.