It’s been a celebratory year for Eminem as he’s reached many incredible milestones. Earlier this year, he blessed fans with Curtain Call 2, his second greatest hits album, and also celebrated the 20th anniversary of The Eminem Show.

Now, Eminem is bringing his day-one fans even more content to commemorate 20 years since the release of 8 Mile. The semi-autobiographical film became a massive box office success that stands as one of the best hip-hop biopics to date. In addition, the project’s official soundtrack continues to do some major numbers, especially with the success of “Lose Yourself.”

The 20th anniversary expanded edition of the soundtrack includes 32 songs in total. Along with the original tracklist, the new version of the soundtrack also boasts instrumentals of many of the original songs. Unfortunately, there aren’t any additional records or unreleased songs attacked to the newly revamped soundtrack. However, it’s still an excellent offering that gives fans a better listen to the project’s production.

Check it out below.