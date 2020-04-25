expanded edition
- MixtapesEminem Updates "The Marshall Mathers LP2" With Expanded Edition Near Its 10-Year AnniversaryThe expanded edition adds one new track and five instrumentals. ByZachary Horvath14.0K Views
- MixtapesBIA Tacks On Seven Additional Songs, Gives Us "REALLY HER (INTL DELUXE)"BIA adds seven new cuts. ByZachary Horvath1478 Views
- MixtapesTupac's "Strictly For My N.I.G.G.A.Z..." Expanded Edition ArrivesThe expanded edition of Tupac's second studio album includes "Flex" and Heavy D's "Let's Get It On" ft. Biggie, Grand Puba, and Spunk Bigga.ByAron A.4.4K Views
- MixtapesEminem Unleashes The 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of "8 Mile (Music From And Inspired By The Motion Picture)"Eminem celebrates the 20th anniversary of the "8 Mile" soundtrack with an expanded edition. ByAron A.5.1K Views
- MusicEminem Announces "The Eminem Show (Expanded Edition)" For 20th AnniversaryEminem's "The Eminem Show" gets an expanded reissue for the 20th anniversary.ByAron A.6.6K Views
- MusicMobb Deep’s “The Infamous” Expanded Edition Released For 25th AnniversaryHavoc of Mobb Deep has released an expanded edition of his and Prodigy's "The Infamous" with bonus tracks to celebrate the album's 25th anniversary.ByLynn S.1.7K Views