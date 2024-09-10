Eminem Announces An Expanded Edition Of "The Death Of Slim Shady" With Comedic Trailer

It was bound to happen sooner or later.

Eminem is not done feeding his Stans in 2024. In a new Instagram post just moments ago, the Detroit legend has just announced an expanded edition of The Death of Slim Shady. Like with the rest of the album's roll out, the "Houdini" MC is revealing this news via a trailer. It kicks off with the 51-year-old walking calmly and confidently into a lonely beer and wine convenient store. While strolling past the cashier, played by The Alchemist, he heads directly to the refrigerated section in the back. He takes out a half gallon of whole milk, slices it open, and leaves it to leak all over the floor.

The camera zooms in on the carton to reveal a missing poster with Slim Shady being the man on the run. In it, he's wearing the exact same Jason Voorhees-inspired hockey mask he donned in the music video for "Tobey". Eminem then exits the store and while leaving, Uncle Al jumps over the counter to yell at him. "Get the f*** out of here! Don't come back!". Then, the camera locks onto a surveillance monitor and you can hear the producer hilariously mumble, "They don't pay me enough for this s***".

Eminem's Expanded Mourner's Edition Drops On The Perfect Day

After that, the feed cuts out to show the title of Eminem's recent album, followed by "EXPANDED MOURNER'S EDITION". So, yes, after some speculation and hints along the way, we are officially receiving a deluxe of this project. Fans won't have to wait too long for it either. Playing into the whole murderer theme, it's coming out on Friday the 13th, which in this case is this Friday, September 13. "MISSING: SLIM SHADY ‼️ Have you seen him? 👀 #TheDeathOfSlimShady Expanded Mourner’s Edition drops this Friday the 13th...", Em captioned the post. No details are known about tracks or features, but this weekend just got a whole lot more eventful.