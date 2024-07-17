Eminem Releases Limited Digital Edition Of "The Death Of Slim Shady"

Guess who's back.

Eminem's latest album, The Death of Slim Shady, just got a new release. In a skit posted to his Instagram, he and Steve Berman argue about Berman not being on the new album. Em eventually gives in and says he's on the album. In addition to a new skit with Berman, the new edition of the album comes with two new singles. The first is "Like My Sh*t" and the second is "Kyrie & Luka," featuring 2 Chainz. The latter is Eminem and 2 Chainz's first collaboration since the "Chloraseptic" remix in 2018, a track that received praise after Revival was poorly received.

Longtime Eminem fans will recognize Steve Berman's name. Berman, the Vice Chairman of Interscope Records, first appeared on The Marshall Mathers LP in a skit named after him. From there, he appeared on The Eminem Show and Relapse. All of their skits together feature them arguing with each other, and the one on The Eminem Show ends with Em shooting Berman in the arm.

Eminem Announces New Version Of The Death of Slim Shady

Eminem fans have been loving his new album. The Detroit native has seldom let his primary audience down. Many of them feel appropriately satisfied with the conclusion of the Slim Shady character's arc. However, some have been more reserved in their praise, noting that it's not an album without its flaws. Notably, some of its themes being outdated and the cringeworthiness of things like talking about Gen Z trying to "cancel" him . Critic reaction has been more lukewarm. Pitchfork gave The Death of Slim Shady a score of 4.8/10. Popular music personality Anthony Fantano, known for his YouTube channel TheNeedleDrop, scored it a 5/10. The album's Metacritic score is 49/100, indicating "mixed or average" reviews. That is the lowest mark of his career, which is especially surprising considering the reception of some of his previous releases, namely Encore and Revival. You can read HNHH's review of the album here.