Eminem's "The Death Of Slim Shady" Receives Tepid Reviews From Anthony Fantano & Pitchfork

Eminem's critical reception hasn't been amazing as of late.

Eminem just dropped off his latest project The Death Of Slim Shady. At this point in his career, Em has taken a lot of criticism. Overall, there are some who believe his style is outdated. Moreover, there has been a referendum of sorts on his discography. If you ask Gen Z how they feel about his classic albums, they will tell you they aged poorly. While he still has his fair share of fans, it is pretty clear that Em doesn't get the critical praise and esteem he used to.

A perfect example of this is the current reception to The Death Of Slim Shady. Now that the album has been out for a few days, there are plenty of reviews making their way online. One of the most anticipated was from none other than Anthony Fantano. Below, you can see that he ended up giving the album a simple 5/10. It's not a great review by any stretch but based on Fantano's scale, it is considered to be a mediocre and indifferent release.

Eminem At A Crossroads

As for Pitchfork, they gave the album a 4.8. Typically, Pitchfork will give albums in the 6 to 7 range. However, for Em, it seems like reviewer Dash Lewis was not a fan of the project. There were some scathing critiques throughout, and we're sure Eminem fans will have something to say about all of this. As for our review of the album, you can check it our right here.