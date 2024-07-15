42 Dugg Defends Eminem’s Legacy In Detroit After Skilla Baby’s Controversial Take

Celebrities Attend Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 17: Rapper 42 Dugg attends the Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena on November 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
42 Dugg still thinks Eminem is the greatest of all time.

42 Dugg has spoken out in defense of Eminem as being the greatest Detroit rapper of all time. He addressed Skilla Baby’s recent comments on the legendary rapper during an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Friday. Skilla had argued that Eminem isn’t the city’s “best rapper" while speaking with Keke Palmer on her podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer.

“That’s probably how they feel,” Dugg said of his city. “The new kids don’t even know about him. How would they? You have to really be a music person to go back… I know. That’s always my card when somebody get to bringing up somebody from somewhere else, I’m like, ‘We got Eminem.’ I feel like he the GOAT.” From there, Dugg listed some of his favorite songs from the Detroit legend. He continued:  “[Eminem] made deep music. I go listen to ‘Toy Soliders’ or ‘Stan’ — those my favorite songs. So when it’s my turn to make real songs, I already damn near know how to channel it. ‘Cause I already know what I’m looking for: I’m looking for a ‘Stan’ type of song.”

Eminem Performs In Detroit

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 06: Eminem performs at Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on June 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Skilla's argument centered around the idea that no single rapper in Detroit is the best. Instead, he said the title moves from artist to artist depending on the time. "Numbers-wise, Eminem is the best Detroit rapper, but the gag is nobody would say that in Detroit. Everybody had a turn being Detroit’s favorite rapper," he explained.

42 Dugg Speaks On Eminem's Standing In Detroit

Dugg appeared on The Breakfast Club to promote his debut album, 4eva Us Neva Them. Be on the lookout for further updates on 42 Dugg, Skilla Baby, and Eminem on HotNewHipHop.

