Jeannie Mai didn’t hesitate to speak her truth about life after Jeezy.

The television personality and former co-host of The Real offered a candid look into the emotional realities of co-parenting this week. In a personal Instagram post shared on July 24, Mai reflected on the challenges of time spent apart from her daughter, Monaco, whom she shares with rap star.

Accompanied by photos and videos capturing moments of solitude and reflection, Mai described the bittersweet nature of parenting across two households. “This is what co-parenting looks like—a heart split in two places, but still learning how to beat fully,” she wrote.

The caption struck a vulnerable chord. She acknowledged the deep affection she holds for her daughter alongside the pain of physical separation.

“It’s harder than I ever imagined—loving her so much, but loving her from far away,” she added. “There’s no guidebook for this part of motherhood.”

Mai’s words prompted a wave of public response. The Shade Room comments ranged from supportive to dismissive.

Jeannie Mai & Jeezy

Many praised her openness. One commenter called her message “healed, healthy, and blessed.” Others, however, questioned the emotional tone. “She’s just at her dad’s house,” one user replied. “Relax.”

The responses underscore how women, particularly public figures, often face scrutiny for expressing vulnerability in parenting. While some interpreted Mai’s reflections as sentimental, others found resonance in her portrayal of an often-unspoken emotional experience—grappling with absence while nurturing presence.

Mai also used the post to advocate for self-care during the times she is not with her daughter, emphasizing the need to “recharge” emotionally so she can show up more fully when they reunite.

Earlier this month, Monaco made a brief appearance online, participating in a lighthearted TikTok dance with Mai and her uncles. In one moment, an accidental bump from a relative nearly knocked her over. She quickly regained her footing and finished the dance unfazed—a small but telling display of resilience.