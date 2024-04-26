Jeannie Mai Accuses Jeezy Of Domestic Abuse: What We Know

As if the news of their split wasn’t heartbreaking enough, the relationship between Jeannie Mai and Jeezy is taking an even more dramatic turn. Jeannie Mai has come forward with allegations of domestic abuse and child neglect against her estranged ex-husband. Per People, the former host of The Real detailed disturbing incidents in a recent court filing, accusing Jeezy of exhibiting "explosive outbursts, excessive drinking, and domestic violence." While Jeezy has denied the allegations, it’s evident that their relationship is currently beyond repair. Here’s everything we know.

The Court Filing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 06: Rapper Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are seen leaving the Christian Siriano Fall Winter 2020 NYFW at Spring Studios on February 06, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Jeannie Mai submitted her filing in response to a recent request from Jeezy to invalidate their temporary agreement, which had been established to address various issues during their divorce proceedings. This agreement included provisions for a parenting plan concerning their 2-year-old daughter, Monaco. Mai's allegations of domestic violence were detailed in the most recent filing for the divorce case between the estranged couple, and submitted to Georgia's Fulton County Superior Court. She reportedly outlined several instances of alleged abuse and neglect throughout their relationship. According to her claims, Jeezy's behavior included violent outbursts and incidents of domestic violence.

Specifically, Mai recounts three instances of domestic abuse occurring in 2022. According to the allegations, on January 18 of that year in Miami, Florida, her then-husband "began to berate" her in a car after requesting the driver to exit the vehicle. The court documents detail that Jeezy directed insults towards Jeannie Mai, including "You whore!," and "I can't wait to divorce you when we get back."

Jeannie Mai Details Jeezy’s Alleged Violence

Jeannie Mai also claims that Jeezy allegedly struck her face with a closed fist after asking the driver to leave them alone in the car. The impact was significant, causing a subconjunctival hemorrhage across her cheekbone and eye. Following this incident, the couple sought therapy to address the alleged domestic violence.

In another troubling incident detailed in the court filings, Jeezy reportedly exhibited aggressive behavior during the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor's Masked Ball. He had lost track of her whereabouts for 25 minutes after she went to the restroom with a girlfriend. According to Mai’s account, the rapper grabbed her forcefully by the neckline of her dress, causing it to tear and leaving multiple 2-3 inch scratches across her right breast.

Additionally, Jeannie expressed grave concerns for the safety of her 2-year-old daughter, Monaco. She alleges that in October 2023, she discovered her toddler near Jeezy's AK-47 rifle. Unsurprisingly, this raised serious worries about the child's well-being in the presence of such weaponry. Mai also reported asking for Jeezy's firearms to be properly secured inside their residence. However, the rapper reportedly did not comply with this request.

Jeezy’s Response To Jeannie Mai’s Claims

Following the allegations, Jeezy posted a statement on his Instagram on April 25, 2024. He denied each and every one of the accusations made against him while providing The Jasmine Brand photographic evidence that he alleges contradicts Mai's claims. “The allegations are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved,” he wrote. “It's disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court-mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels.”

