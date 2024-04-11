Jeezy Seeks Primary Custody Of Daughter Amid Jeannie Mai Divorce

Last year, it was revealed that Jeezy and Jeannie Mai had decided to go their separate ways following two years of marriage. The sudden split led to an onslaught of speculation about the reason behind the former couple's separation. They described the relationship as “irretrievably broken" without mentioning specifics. There have since been reports of differing family values, persistent arguments, cheating, and more leading to their breakup.

Last month, Jeezy filed a motion to seal all information pertaining to their two-year-old daughter, Monaco. “The parties are both public figures. Since the filing of this action, they and, most importantly, their child, have become the subject of intense media scrutiny and publications in connection with their divorce action that are directly contrary to the best interests of the child,” the filing read. “In addition, this litigation is tragically becoming increasingly contentious, and, as a result, it is inevitable that sensitive personal and financial information and information related to the child will necessarily be discussed and disclosed as the parties explore the issues incident to their divorce."

Jeezy Argues That Living With Him Will Provide Monaco With Stability

In this image released on June 10, 2023, Jeannie Mai-Jenkins and Jeezy attend the wedding of Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes at St. Regis Atlanta on June 10, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Now, Jeezy is seeking primary custody of their little one, according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ. Reportedly, he's asked a judge to toss their current custody arrangement and to allow Monaco to live with him full-time. He alleges that Mai has previously withheld his time with their daughter, and that her frequent travel often leaves her to be cared for by Mai's family. Jeezy argues that living with him will create more stability in Monaco's life. He also insists that Mai's previously raised security concerns are a nonissue.

