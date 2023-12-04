Jeannie Mai Further Reflects On Jeezy Divorce: "I Was Gutted"

Jeannie Mai says she found out about Jeezy filing for divorce at the same time as the rest of the world and was "gutted." She reflected on the highly-publicized split during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday.

“Even though this year, I met the most broken version of me. I also met the strongest version of me,” she began. “It was kind of hard, so yeah, it’s what I’m dealing with day by day, you know?” she said of the divorce. “I think I’m doing better now.” She added: "So today, it’s about picking up the pieces. It’s about discovering me and being a mom to the best blessing in my life, my little girl."

Read More: Jeezy Maintains "Love And Respect" For Jeannie Mai Amid Divorce

Jeannie Mai & Jeezy During NYFW

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Jeezy and Jeannie Mai attends the Prabal Gurung NYFW Fashion Show at Robert F. Wagner Park on September 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)

Mai further spoke about her relationship with her daughter, Monaco, who she and Jeezy welcomed in January 2022. In doing so, she revealed their holiday plans. “This year is the first time Monaco is going to come home to the Bay area for Christmas with me,” she said. “The thing I love about the Bay is there’s this earthy grit to my friends and the vibe in the Bay … the music sounds better, the food tastes better. And so Monaco is going to experience all of the cultures of the melting point that San Jose has.” She added that Monaco will get a better idea of Mai's upbringing as the daughter of Vietnamese immigrants. Check out her full conversation with Jennifer Hudson below.

Jeannie Mai Reflects On Finding Strength Amid Jeezy Divorce

Jeezy filed for divorce from Mai in September after two years of marriage. In a statement at the time, he explained that he still maintains "love and respect for Jeannie." Be on the lookout for further updates on Jeannie Mai on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Jeannie Mai "Taking It Day By Day" Amid Jeezy Divorce

[Via]