Jeezy Claims Jeannie Mai Is Acting As A "Gatekeeper" Between Him & Daughter Monaco

Jeezy has filed for a judge to enforce a consistent custody schedule.

BYCaroline Fisher
Street Style - Day 2 - New York Fashion Week February 2020

Back in September, Jeezy filed for a divorce from his wife of two years, Jeannie Mai. He also filed for joint custody of their nearly-one-year-old daughter, Monaco. While both of them have described their split as amicable, Jeezy is reportedly pushing for a judge to enforce a more consistent schedule when it comes to him visiting Monaco. According to RadarOnline, he believes it would be better for the two of them, as well as their daughter.

“The lack of consistency, continuity, and stability inherently associated with such a haphazard and fluid parenting time schedule is stressful to the Child, and it has, as is unfortunately inevitable with all families in transition, created unnecessary tension and confusion regarding not only parenting time but also in regard to each parent’s role and rights when the Child is in their respective custody,” his filing reads.

Read More: Jeezy Claims Kanye West Sought Inspiration From Him For "808s & Heartbreak"

Jeezy Pushes For Consistent Custody Schedule

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai attends the Prabal Gurung NYFW Fashion Show at Robert F. Wagner Park on September 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)

Elsewhere in his filing, Jeezy claims that the inconsistent custody schedule is getting in the way of his ability to develop a solid bond with Monaco. The filing does specify, however, that he doesn't believe Mai is doing this intentionally. “[Mai's] interference with [Jeezy’s] relationship with the Child, again, while not generated from or with malicious intent, is nevertheless, causing confusion and tension between the parties and is working to stifle the development of [Jeezy’s] relationship with the Child,” it says.

It further claims that Mai has “acted as a gatekeeper when it comes to [Jeezy] exercising parenting time with the child as well as in regard to [Jeezy’s] parenting rights and as the Child’s father.” What do you think of Jeezy asking a judge to enforce a consistent custody schedule? How about his claims that the current schedule is getting in the way of his relationship with his daughter? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Jeezy Or JAY-Z? Memphis Bleek Weighs In On Who The Bigger Artist Is

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.