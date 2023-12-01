Jeezy Claims Jeannie Mai Is Acting As A "Gatekeeper" Between Him & Daughter Monaco

Back in September, Jeezy filed for a divorce from his wife of two years, Jeannie Mai. He also filed for joint custody of their nearly-one-year-old daughter, Monaco. While both of them have described their split as amicable, Jeezy is reportedly pushing for a judge to enforce a more consistent schedule when it comes to him visiting Monaco. According to RadarOnline, he believes it would be better for the two of them, as well as their daughter.

“The lack of consistency, continuity, and stability inherently associated with such a haphazard and fluid parenting time schedule is stressful to the Child, and it has, as is unfortunately inevitable with all families in transition, created unnecessary tension and confusion regarding not only parenting time but also in regard to each parent’s role and rights when the Child is in their respective custody,” his filing reads.

Jeezy Pushes For Consistent Custody Schedule

Elsewhere in his filing, Jeezy claims that the inconsistent custody schedule is getting in the way of his ability to develop a solid bond with Monaco. The filing does specify, however, that he doesn't believe Mai is doing this intentionally. “[Mai's] interference with [Jeezy’s] relationship with the Child, again, while not generated from or with malicious intent, is nevertheless, causing confusion and tension between the parties and is working to stifle the development of [Jeezy’s] relationship with the Child,” it says.

It further claims that Mai has “acted as a gatekeeper when it comes to [Jeezy] exercising parenting time with the child as well as in regard to [Jeezy’s] parenting rights and as the Child’s father.” What do you think of Jeezy asking a judge to enforce a consistent custody schedule? How about his claims that the current schedule is getting in the way of his relationship with his daughter? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

