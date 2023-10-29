Jeannie Mai Shares Monaco’s Adorable Halloween Costume, Says Family Is “Most Important”

Jeannie Mai shared a series of videos on Instagram, over the weekend, showing off how she and her daughter, Monaco, celebrated Halloween. The two, along with the rest of Mai's family, dressed in adorable shark outfits for the holiday. It's Mai's first Halloween with Monaco since her and Jeezy's recent divorce.

"The most important thing in my world is family," Mai captioned the videos. Fans shared plenty of supportive messages in response to the post. One commented: "You have found your purpose in life.. Motherhood is everything on you.. Keep embracing it!! I love this for you [heart emojis] the most adorable baby ever." Another wrote: "I actually love that your entire family is so present… what a lucky little girl to be blessed by a village."

Jeannie Mai & Jeezy During New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 07: Jeannie Mai and Rapper Jeezy are seen arriving to the Rag & Bone fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Jeezy first filed for divorce from Mai back in September with a prenuptial agreement already in place. The two married back in March of 2021 and welcomed their first daughter, last year. Check out Jeannie Mai's latest Instagram post featuring Monaco below.

Jeannie Mai Celebrates Halloween With Her Family

Jeezy finally broke his silence on the split in a statement provided to TMZ in October. He explained: "The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart. Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart. Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves." Be on the lookout for further updates on Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's split on HotNewHipHop.

