Jeezy Claims Kanye West Sought Inspiration From Him For "808s & Heartbreak"

During a recent interview with Ed Mylett for SiriusXM, Jeezy opened up about working alongside Kanye West on the Chicago artist's 2008 LP, 808s & Heartbreak. According to Jeezy, he played a crucial role in the creation of the album, as Ye looked to him for inspiration. He recalled getting a phone call from the Grammy winning performer, who ended up running each song by him.

“When he was doing that album 808s & Heartbreak, he called me and was like, ‘I need you to come out to Hawaii.’ And I’m like, ‘What for?'” he began. “So when I get out to Hawaii, he has this chalkboard out there and it said, ‘What would Jeezy do?’ He had all these songs on there and he was playing the songs, and he would watch what I would bob my head to.”

Read More: Jeezy Or JAY-Z? Memphis Bleek Weighs In On Who The Bigger Artist Is

Jeezy Recalls Working With Kanye West On 808s & Heartbreak

Jeezy claims that Ye was looking to attract more "street" listeners, and figured he'd be helpful to have around. “And he told me," he recalled. "‘You understand how to talk to them in a way they understand and it’s simple.'" Jeezy also shared that he once brought Ye out with him at an event in Atlanta, which he says was the first time the hitmaker performer for so many "street people."

“I brought Kanye West out to Birthday Bash," he described. "It’s like the biggest show in Atlanta. We had a record together called ‘Put On’ and he’d never been in front of that many people that are, like, street people." He continued, “His audience was more broad. But he wanted that — we all do.” What do you think of Kanye West tapping Jeezy for his album 808s & Heartbreak? What about Jeezy's story about bringing Ye to perform with him at Birthday Bash in Atlanta? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Recalls Jeezy Giving His Mom $20k While He Was In Prison

[Via]