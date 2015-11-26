808s and heartbreak
- MusicGordo Claims Drake's "Honestly, Nevermind" Will One Day Be Revered Like "808s & Heartbreak"He claims the album is already more influential than it gets credit for. ByLavender Alexandria1.5K Views
- MusicJeezy Claims Kanye West Sought Inspiration From Him For "808s & Heartbreak"According to Jeezy, Kanye West was looking to attract more "street" listeners.ByCaroline Fisher688 Views
- MusicUnreleased Kanye West Song From "808s & Heartbreak" Sessions Surfaces OnlineThe track is titled "I'll Be Alright," and although it's not confirmed that it came from "808s," the autotune and cold beat suggest some heartbreak.ByGabriel Bras Nevares6.0K Views
- NewsMarking 13 Years Of "808's & Heartbreak" With "Say You Will"Ye kicked off "808s" with one of his most iconic records. ByTaylor McCloud3.3K Views
- Hip-Hop HistoryKanye West Reflects On Kid Cudi & His Work On "808s & Heartbreak"Ye has some fond memories working with Cudder.ByAlexander Cole5.6K Views
- Original ContentWhat's The Best Kanye West Era?Determining Kanye's best era of work.BySamuel Allan8.2K Views
- MusicAkon Says Kanye West Deserves More Credit For Changing The GameHe acknowledges the way-paver. ByZaynab5.4K Views
- MusicMalik Yusef Announces "808s & Heartbreak" Tribute TourKanye West will not be taking part, however.ByAlex Zidel1159 Views
- PoliticsCandace Owens Apologizes To Kanye West Over "Blexit" Design Confusion"To those who have donated and supported BLEXIT, I would like to clarify that in no way are you supporting the work of Kanye West."ByAron A.3.3K Views
- MusicBrian King Joseph Shocks Crowd With Violin Rendition Of Kanye West's "Heartless"Brian King Joseph had a memorable final performance on "America's Got Talent."ByChantilly Post3.9K Views
- MusicKali Uchis Shares Sultry Rendition Of Kanye West's "Paranoid"Kali shows love to Kanye and the album that inspired her. ByChantilly Post1.8K Views
- Original ContentKid Cudi's "Man On The Moon: The End Of Day" Influenced A GenerationTracing the legacy and impact of Cudi's debut studio albumByLuke Hinz23.6K Views
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Is Creating A "Kanye Archive" Of Glasses, Masks & MoreA Yeezy-lover's dream.ByMatthew Parizot2.6K Views
- MusicLorde Covers Two Kanye West Classics At Chicago ShowLorde paid her respects to Kanye in his hometown of Chicago.ByMatthew Parizot1.7K Views
- Original ContentTop 50 Best Kanye West SongsA ranking of Kanye West's 50 best songs.
ByDanny Schwartz27.3K Views
- MusicChance The Rapper Ranks Kanye West's AlbumsChance The Rapper ranked all of Kanye West's albums after dissing Complex's list.Byhnhh108 Views
- Original ContentTracking Kid Cudi's InfluenceA timeline of Kid Cudi's influence on the game, from Kanye West and Drake to Kevin Abstract and Raury.ByPatrick Lyons38.2K Views
- NewsKid Cudi Reveals "Welcome To Heartbreak" Hook Was Meant For Jay Z's "Blueprint 3"Kid Cudi was the guest on Pharrell's Beats 1 show today.ByTrevor Smith22.2K Views
- NewsT-Pain Says "808s & Heartbreak" Was A "Direct Copy" Of His Debut AlbumKanye West's "808s & Heartbreak" wouldn't have existed without T-Pain's "Rappa Ternt Sanga".ByTrevor Smith37.4K Views
- NewsSee You In My NightmaresTBT: Listen to Kanye West and Lil Wayne's "808s & Heartbreak" collaboration, "See You In My Nightmares."ByRose Lilah358 Views