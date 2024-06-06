Gordo Claims Drake's "Honestly, Nevermind" Will One Day Be Revered Like "808s & Heartbreak"

He claims the album is already more influential than it gets credit for.

All the way back in 2008, Kanye West released his 4th album 808s & Heartbreak. The project opted for neither the throwback rap style of West's first two projects or the ultra-contemporary bling rap of his third album Graduation which it succeeded by just a year. Despite that shift, the album did have hits like "Heartless" and "Love Lockdown" but it was met with mixed reviews. In the years since, the record has been upheld as an influential early innovator of the trap stylings that would eventually go on to dominate the rap world. Through that lens the album has garnered much more critical acclaim in retrospect.

Now, producer Gordo thinks there's another album that could follow a similar path to eventual acclaim. Honestly, Nevermind was met with much harsher criticism when Drake dropped the surprise shake up back in 2022. Fans called the project boring and forgettable despite his shift into an entire new style, house music. Like 808s, the album did produce some hits like "Jimmy Cooks," "Sticky," and "Massive." During a recent interview with Complex, Gordo shared his full thoughts on why he thinks the album is destined to eventually achieve more acclaim than it currently gets. Check out what he had to say below.

Gordo On "Honestly, Nevermind" Becoming A Classic

He cited what he sees as the influence of Honestly, Nevermind after it dropped. "We all know that when Drake does something, everyone follows. Kanye does something, everyone follows. There's a couple people who when they do something, everyone follows," he began. "And that album, I feel like everyone ended up following, and people who don't know house music and don't know that type of vibe, especially the Afro-House vibe that was on that album, is the most popular sh*t out right now," he elaborated.