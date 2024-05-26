Drake & Gordo Tease New Music Coming Very Soon

While some folks are still commenting on the Kendrick Lamar battle, it seems like Drake's prerogative is to move on and stay in the studio. Moreover, he and Gordo recently teased new music coming in summer 2024 through the latter's Instagram Story. For those unaware, Gordo (previously known as DJ Carnage or simply Carnage) is a Guatemalan-American electronic dance music producer and DJ who, during the early to mid-2010s, pioneered the festival trap sound in the mainstream and found a lot of genre-crossing and insular success. He eventually transitioned more into deep tech house, which led to various production credits on albums like the Toronto superstar's Honestly Nevermind.

As such, this should be very exciting for Drake fans looking for sunnier vibes and catchy hits, as it seems like they will be here all summer. Not only that, but this follows his recent feature on the track "U My Everything" off of Sexyy Red's new project, In Sexyy We Trust. Thanks to the cheeky lyrical content, Drizzy rapping over Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy" diss beat, and the timing of its release, folks can't help but place it in the context of the Kendrick Lamar beef. A lot of folks think that this was the right angle to take, whereas others think that he's just digging his grave further.

Gordo Teases New Summer 2024 Music With Drake

Wherever you fall on that spectrum, one thing's for sure: most rap fans can enjoy both artists' music regardless, but there are some fans who -– as DJ Akademiks recently expressed -– are too biased. "Fans swear this Drake Kendrick issue is like gang banging," he shared on Twitter after fans called his Drake fandom out after he quoted "Not Like Us" in a tweet. "U a lame a** fan if u can’t like 'Not Like Us,' 'Push Ups' 'Euphoria' and 'Family Matters' all at the same time. Them rappers made 10s of millions wit their beef .. don’t be that invested it ain’t that serious."

Meanwhile, it's possible that some of the other targets in that back-and-forth might still respond and want to escalate things. For example, many think that YG responded to Drake's reference to him on "Family Matters" on his new single "Weird." Will the OVO mogul take some bars out of his summer work with Gordo and others to keep it up or is it still too early for his inevitable subliminals? Only time will tell, and we hope that the electronic producer crafts some killer jams.

