NLE Choppa Reveals Who Won Drake & Kendrick Lamar Battle

2023 BMI R&amp;B/Hip-Hop Awards - Arrivals
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 6: NLE Choppa attends the 2023 BMI R&amp;B/Hip-Hop Awards at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau Miami on September 6, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

NLE Choppa also opened up about his own beef with Blueface.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's lyrical feud continues to make headlines as it dies down. Countless social media users and peers have shared their take on the viral debacle, and who they believe came out on top. The consensus is that it was Kendrick, who unleashed "Meet The Grahams" on Drake less than an hour after "Family Matters" dropped. The cherry on top was "Not Like Us," which has arguably become the most successful track to come out of the beef.

In a sneak peek of an upcoming interview with Billboard, NLE Choppa weighed in on who he believes won, but his answer may not be what one would expect. According to him, it all comes down to how each of the artists feels at the end of the day. Moreover, he thinks the real win would be if they teamed up to do a song together, which would undoubtedly leave fans in shambles.

NLE Choppa Says "The Real Win" Would Be Drake & Kendrick Coming Together To Do A Song

"I think the win is like, you know, how Kendrick go home and feel about it, and how Drizzy will go home and feel about it. I think the win would be like both of them coming together and doing a song together, I think that’s one of the most beautiful wins," he explained. Kendrick and Drake's beef isn't all he discussed in the interview, however. He also opened up about his own issues with Blueface.

"I can kill you on the beat and then I call you and be like 'Hey bro, I’m done f*cking with you,'" he explained. What do you think of NLE Choppa's take on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef? Do you agree that the real win would be them coming together to make a song, or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

